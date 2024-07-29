Small earthquake hits southwest of Montreal, no damage reported

A small earthquake shook the ground about 40 kilometres southwest of Montreal on Monday morning.

Earthquakes Canada that the 3.2 magnitude quake hit near Valleyfield, Que. on Montreal's South Shore at 8:12 a.m.

"Felt in Montreal," Earthquakes Canada said. "There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected."

The government agency says the largest earthquake in the region was in 1732 and was 5.8 magnitude. In more recent history, a 5.5-magnitude quake was reported in the area in 2002.

An earthquake below 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale is "recorded on local seismographs, but generally not felt," Earthquakes Canada says.