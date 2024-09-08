Two men stabbed in a brawl that got out of hand in Old Montreal

Two men were injured in a brawl involving around ten people in downtown Montreal on Saturday night, according to the Montreal police (SPVM).

At around 12:30 a.m., several 911 calls reported the fight, which took place near the intersection of Saint-Jacques Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Old Montreal near the Montreal courthouse.

The victims, aged 23 and 28, suffered upper body injuries inflicted by a sharp object.

The men were taken to hospital, and their lives are not in danger, said SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas.

According to initial reports, the conflict between the occupants of two cars escalated once the men had left the vehicles.

Three men aged 23, 33 and 35 and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident, the SPVM said.