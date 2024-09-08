Man killed in altercation in Mt. Joli, Que., police arrest suspects

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a homicide occurred in Mont-Joli, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on Saturday.

The victim was in his 40s.

Suspects were intercepted by patrol officers in the Rimouski area.

"They will be met shortly by investigators," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

SQ officers were called at around 11:45 a.m. "in connection with a possible altercation at a residence on Aubin Street in Mont-Joli," said Savoie.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 40s seriously injured.

He was then taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Forensic identification technicians and investigators from the SQ's Crimes Against the Person team are still on site to analyse the scene and shed light on the circumstances of this homicide.