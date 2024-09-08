Motorcyclist crashes into concrete structure in Montreal

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a concrete structure in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Saturday night, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

"Speed may have been a factor in this incident," said SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.

At around 3:40 am on Sunday morning, a call was made to 911 concerning a collision between a motorbike and a concrete structure on Pierre-De-Coubertin Avenue, near the intersection with Leclaire Street, in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve next to the Olympic Park.

According to initial reports, the motorcyclist, who was travelling eastbound on Pierre-De-Coubertin, lost control before colliding with the concrete structure and falling hard to the ground. He was taken to hospital with a head injury.