Motorcyclist crashes into concrete structure in Montreal

    A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a concrete structure in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Saturday night, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

    "Speed may have been a factor in this incident," said SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.

    At around 3:40 am on Sunday morning, a call was made to 911 concerning a collision between a motorbike and a concrete structure on Pierre-De-Coubertin Avenue, near the intersection with Leclaire Street, in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve next to the Olympic Park.

    According to initial reports, the motorcyclist, who was travelling eastbound on Pierre-De-Coubertin, lost control before colliding with the concrete structure and falling hard to the ground. He was taken to hospital with a head injury.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2024.

