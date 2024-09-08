Cyclist dies following collision with vehicle in St. Croix, Que.

A cyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle in Sainte-Croix, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

Emergency services were called to 4th rang West shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, the impact occurred while both were travelling eastbound.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was examined by paramedics but was found to be unharmed.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reconstructionist was sent to the scene to shed light on the circumstances of the collision.