Cyclist dies following collision with vehicle in St. Croix, Que.
A cyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle in Sainte-Croix, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.
Emergency services were called to 4th rang West shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, the impact occurred while both were travelling eastbound.
The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.
The driver, a woman in her 20s, was examined by paramedics but was found to be unharmed.
A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reconstructionist was sent to the scene to shed light on the circumstances of the collision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2024.
JUST IN No injuries reported following smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Brampton collision
One person has died following a head-on crash in Brampton late Sunday morning.
Toronto police locate missing 11-year-old girl
Toronto police say they have now located a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in North York late Saturday afternoon.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe defends his 'Fairness for Ottawa' campaign
Ottawa Mayor's "Fairness for Ottawa" campaign continues, as the city seeks more funding from all levels of government.
Once a year history comes alive at Beechwood Cemetery
Beachwood Cemetery held it’s annual historical tour Sunday, offering visitors a chance to connect with the past through a living library.
Hazmat contains fuel leak on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall
Ottawa Fire Services says its Hazmat team has successfully contained a fuel leak that was coming from a transport truck on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall Sunday afternoon.
Residents of new affordable housing in Dartmouth begin moving in
The first residents of the 32 new affordable homes for women and their children in Dartmouth, N.S., have moved in, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
37-year-old woman dies following collision in Allardville: N.B. RCMP
A 37-year-old woman from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Allardville, N.B.
Children’s books unveiled in Whitney Pier as part of N.S. Polish Heritage Month
Bookstores often come with a table full of recommended reads, and it was no different at St. Mary's Polish Parish in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Sunday.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation
Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
3 taken to hospital, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision in Hagersville
One person was airlifted to hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
Pillette Road closed for active investigation
The Windsor police said Pillette Road is closed from Grand Marais to Plymouth due to an active investigation.
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet
A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.
Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park
Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.
'It's terrifying': B.C. business owner fears store being targeted after latest break-in attempt
An attempted break-in to a Metro Vancouver business was caught on camera this weekend, leaving the owner with a terrifying sense of déjà vu.
B.C. man on the hook for strata's $15K in legal fees, tribunal finds
The "volume and severity" of complaints against a B.C. condo owner for violating building bylaws were sufficient to justify hiring a lawyer to handle them, a tribunal has ruled, dismissing the man's bid to be let off the hook for $15,000 in legal fees.
Relief from hazy skies coming to Metro Vancouver: regional district
Metro Vancouver has been under hazy skies due to wildfire smoke wafting into the region from the U.S, but conditions are expected to change Monday.
B.C. First Nation offers reward for information in missing woman case
Mounties in Northern B.C. have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of an Indigenous woman two months ago.
Indigenous leaders mourn loss of ‘warrior’ Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
Indigenous leaders came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.
‘A great comeback year’: Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer raises $80,000
More than 300 people laced up their walking shoes Sunday for the 21st annual Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer in Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park.
Wanted man arrested after improvised gun found during traffic stop
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he was found in possession of a loaded zip gun during a traffic stop by police.
Calgary salon hosts cut-a-thon to raise money to rebuild Jasper salon destroyed by wildfire
Some Jasperites have moved back to their community and tourists are being allowed in, but efforts to rebuild the third of the town that was destroyed by July’s wildfire remains the priority.
Calgary water consumption dips under 500 million litres Saturday
Calgary water consumption ddropped Saturday to 496 million litres, a dip of nine million litres from Friday’s 505 million.
Missing hiker in northern Alberta found safe
Mounties say a man who went missing while hiking Saturday west of Grande Prairie was found safe Sunday night.
Queen City Marathon returns to Regina
Regina's annual Queen City Marathon took place on Sunday, and it attracted quite the crowd. The start and finish line at the Conexus Arts Centre hosted people of all skill levels looking to try their hand at a race.
RCMP Depot Division holds annual memorial service in Regina
The second Sunday in September has been a solemn day at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina since 1935.
Regina fire crews report no injuries after apartment fire
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a residential apartment building in Regina’s Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood.
Online fundraisers launch for victims after Saskatoon student set on fire
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
Annual walk held in memory of Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon
Three years have gone by since the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G. Three years marked by court dates, committee meetings, and pleas to the city to improve safety conditions.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.