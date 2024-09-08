MONTREAL
    Cyclist dies following collision with vehicle in St. Croix, Que.

    A cyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle in Sainte-Croix, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

    Emergency services were called to 4th rang West shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, the impact occurred while both were travelling eastbound.

    The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

    The driver, a woman in her 20s, was examined by paramedics but was found to be unharmed.

    A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reconstructionist was sent to the scene to shed light on the circumstances of the collision.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2024.

