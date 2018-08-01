

CTV Montreal





Residents of Cote-des-Neiges-NDG are now living life in the slow lane.

As of Wednesday, speed limits in the borough were reduced, with the maximum speed on residential streets becoming 30 kilometres per hour.

The speed on some arterial streets was lowered to 40 kilometres per hour.

Some main streets will keep the current 50 kilometre-per-hour limit, including St-Jacques, Cote-St-Luc Rd., Decarie Blvd., Jean-Talon and Cote-Des-Neiges south of Queen Mary.

A comprehensive list of the streets affected by the changes has been posted on the borough’s website.

While the speed limits go into effect on Aug. 1, new signage has not yet been put up across the borough. The signs will be gradually replaced, with Darlington, Cote-des-Neiges and Snowdon districts getting the new signs between Aug. 1 and 31, while the NDG and Loyola districts will have theirs between Sept. 1 and 30.

The measure was announced as part of an effort to reduce the number and severity of traffic accidents and promote public transit and walking during times of good weather.

CDN-NDG City Councillor and Executive Committee VP Magda Popeanu said the borough is looking at some other options to make the roads safer.

"More surveillance on the road will be done by the police and at the same time, all the measures we've started to implement like enlarging sidewalks and speed bumps will continue to be done," she said.