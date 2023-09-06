Six-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Quebec City, suffers serious head injury
A six-year-old girl suffered a serious head injury on Wednesday morning in northwest Quebec City when she was involved in a collision with a car.
At around 9 a.m., Quebec City Police (SPVQ) did not give any details about the seriousness of the young pedestrian's condition.
The incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of de la Colline Boulevard and des Bosquets Street in a residential area of the borough of La Haute-Saint-Charles.
According to the police, the little girl was conscious when the first officers arrived. She was taken by ambulance to hospital.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was still at the scene when police officers arrived.
A security perimeter was set up at the collision site.
The exact circumstances of the incident had not yet been established by mid-morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6, 2023.
