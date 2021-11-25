MONTREAL -- "Significant snowfall" is expected to hit parts of Quebec Friday, according to Environment Canada.

As a result, the weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the following regions:

Châteauguay - La Prairie

Laval

Longueuil - Varennes

Montreal

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe

Quebec City

Sherbrooke

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Vaudreuil

Officials explain a low-pressure system from the Great Lakes is expected to move over southern Quebec.

"Precipitation associated with this system will reach southern Quebec on Thursday evening and central Quebec on Friday," Environment Canada states. "Precipitation will be mainly in the form of snow over central regions of the province, with possible amounts exceeding 10 centimetres by Saturday morning."

The agency notes southern Quebec is not expected to be hit as hard, as rain could reduce snowfall amounts in that area.

Computer modelling shows that the system is precarious and could still change significantly, Environment Canada adds.