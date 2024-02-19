Should Quebec have a Family Day?

MONTREAL
    Feb. 19 is Louis Riel day in Manitoba, Heritage Day in Nova Scotia and Family Day in many other provinces. But in Quebec, it was just another Monday.

    Should we have the day off today? Some say yes, but others warn that every day off has its financial repercussions. 

