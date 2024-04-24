Shop clerk in hospital after early morning stabbing in Saint-Laurent

One man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. about the incident on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard near Côte-Vertu Boulevard.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located a victim injured to the upper body," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "According to initial information, a man entered the store and made his way to the other side of the counter and stabbed the clerk."

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital, where his condition is still being evaluated.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.