Shooting at Atwater metro station in Montreal leaves man seriously injured

A 38-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening after he was shot inside the Atwater metro station in downtown Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), gunfire rang out around 7 p.m. during an altercation involving a group of 10 people on the station's upper floor, near the fare booth.

The victim reportedly fled the station and took refuge in a local business near the Alexis Nihon shopping centre. He was then transported to hospital with serious upper-body injuries, but authorities do not fear for his life.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators will review video surveillance footage from the metro station and nearby businesses to gather more information.

Scheduled stops at Atwater metro were temporarily interrupted Sunday evening. Regular service resumed by 7:45 p.m.