A boil-water advisory remains in effect for the City of Sherbrooke in the Eastern Townships, though test results came back negative for E. coli contamination.

Avis d'ébullition : Résultats négatifs sur la présence de E.coli - avis d'ébullition maintenu jusqu'à dimanche soir https://t.co/23S5gLBfA2 #Sherbrooke pic.twitter.com/GVOcqXQWTS — Ville de Sherbrooke (@VilleSherbrooke) September 21, 2019

Municipal authorities feared that the water was contaminated with E. coli after a sample taken Friday, but test results Saturday were negative for the bacteria.

Samples taken from the J.M.-Jeanson Drinking Water Treatment Plant detected "fairly high" level contamination in one of the two cells at the plant and chlorine levels were increased in the network.

The boil-water advisory remains in effect until the evening.

This story was updated from a Canadian Press story first published Sept. 21.