Sherbrooke water negative for E. coli contamination, boil-water advisory remains in effect
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 9:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:52PM EDT
A boil-water advisory remains in effect for the City of Sherbrooke in the Eastern Townships, though test results came back negative for E. coli contamination.
Municipal authorities feared that the water was contaminated with E. coli after a sample taken Friday, but test results Saturday were negative for the bacteria.
Samples taken from the J.M.-Jeanson Drinking Water Treatment Plant detected "fairly high" level contamination in one of the two cells at the plant and chlorine levels were increased in the network.
The boil-water advisory remains in effect until the evening.
This story was updated from a Canadian Press story first published Sept. 21.