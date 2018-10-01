Featured Video
Shea Weber named captain of the Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) celebrates with teammate Andrei Markov (79) after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, October 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 10:40AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 1, 2018 11:58AM EDT
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been named as the 30th captain in franchise history.
The 33-year-old replaces Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 10.
Weber served as captain of the Nashville Predators from 2010 to 2016 before getting dealt to Montreal for fellow blue-liner P.K. Subban.
The native of Sicamous, B.C., was an alternate captain with the Canadiens over the last two seasons.
Weber underwent off-season knee surgery and isn't expected back in the lineup until at least December.
Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains for the Canadiens in 2018-19.