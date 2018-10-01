

CTV Montreal





Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been named as the 30th captain in franchise history.

The 33-year-old replaces Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 10.

Weber served as captain of the Nashville Predators from 2010 to 2016 before getting dealt to Montreal for fellow blue-liner P.K. Subban.

The native of Sicamous, B.C., was an alternate captain with the Canadiens over the last two seasons.

Weber underwent off-season knee surgery and isn't expected back in the lineup until at least December.

Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains for the Canadiens in 2018-19.