The opposition at city hall wants to make it easier for people to report sexual harassment or assault – with the help of an app.

It plans to table a motion this week asking the city to create a mobile application for the STM that would allow users to make reports in real-time.

“The extent is very large,” explained Karine Boivin-Roy, leader of the opposition party Ensemble Montreal. “It starts from sexist, degrading or unwanted comments or behaviours to intrusions into women's intimacy, to worse.”

Boivin-Roy said since all stations will have wifi connectivity by 2020, the timing is right.

“Montreal already has eight applications, so as I said earlier, we're in the application era. So this is something that's feasible for sure,” she said.

Last year, the Centre for Education and Action for Women of Montreal surveyed 218 women. Of them, 147 reported feeling unsafe in the metro, 109 at bus stops and 90 inside buses.

The app is not without precedent:

Paris has a similar app called Alerte 3117, which connects users directly to an operator.

Toronto's Safe TTC app was launched last year.

“It's user driven, so that allows a user to submit a report either anonymously or using their name,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. “If they don't want to be seen on their phone or have their voice heard, they can engage in a discreet chat.”

Users can also take a photo and can be connected to 911.

“We have had a couple of instances where people's activity on the app has resulted in apprehension of suspects,” explained Green.

The STM has a number of safety measures in place, including allowing women who ride the bus at night to get out between stops.

Boivin-Roy said actual cases of harassment often go undocumented.

“It will give us the possibility to collect data and once we have that data, we'll be able to put forward more effective awareness campaigns and education,” she said.