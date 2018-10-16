

CTV Montreal





Montreal police woman want to hear from women have been sexually assaulted while using public transit.

Specifically, police believe a man convicted of assaulting six women this year aboard the metro and on buses may have committed more crimes.

Kevins Monette-Decosse pleaded guilty on Oct. 9 to six counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

Monette-Decosse attacked the women on bus and the metro system between May of this year until his arrest at the end of August.

He has not yet been sentenced.

People are asked to come to their local police station to file a complaint, or to call 9-1-1.