Montreal police seek victims of alleged sexual abuser
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 4:04PM EDT
On March 22, Montreal police officers arrested a suspect linked to incidences of sexual assault on both underage and adult women.
Rosenthal Jr. Deloreans, 29, faced a judge the day after his arrest, and faces a number of charges, including sexual assault, sexual contact, and indecent behaviour.
The suspect allegedly used buses on the STM network to pick out his victims. In the three complaints brought forth to police, the indecent acts took place around 8 a.m., when buses are filled with rush-hour commuters.
Police are urging any potential victims or witnesses of similar acts to step forward and contact 911 to file a formal complaint.
Latest Montreal News
- Canadians show support for crash victims, survivors with #JerseysforHumboldt
- Decades-old military shell unearthed at Longueuil work site
- REM construction officially underway as headaches for commuter train users loom
- Dozens of grisly photos entered into evidence at Bissonnette sentencing
- Women's shelters say funding, resources are inferior to those at men's shelters