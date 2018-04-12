

CTV Montreal





On March 22, Montreal police officers arrested a suspect linked to incidences of sexual assault on both underage and adult women.

Rosenthal Jr. Deloreans, 29, faced a judge the day after his arrest, and faces a number of charges, including sexual assault, sexual contact, and indecent behaviour.

The suspect allegedly used buses on the STM network to pick out his victims. In the three complaints brought forth to police, the indecent acts took place around 8 a.m., when buses are filled with rush-hour commuters.

Police are urging any potential victims or witnesses of similar acts to step forward and contact 911 to file a formal complaint.