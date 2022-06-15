Severe thunderstorms possible for Thursday in Montreal: Environment Canada

The hot and humid weather Montreal has been feeling this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms in the region on Thursday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for the Montreal area, saying residents can expect strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

"There is also a risk of [a] tornado for the day," it said.

The special weather statement is in effect for the following regions:

Mont-Laurier area, Que.

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area, Que.

Metro Montréal - Laval, Que.

Vaudreuil area, Que.

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area, Que.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 27 C in Montreal for Thursday under mainly cloudy skies. The humidex will make it feel more like 37.