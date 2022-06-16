Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Police say a bolt of lightning struck one home at around 4:15 p.m. and set a house on fire on Cerisiers Street in the off-island suburb of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac. High winds caused sparks from the fire to quickly spread to two neighbouring homes.
A still from a drone video shows the aftermath of a lightning strike that destroyed two homes in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. and badly damaged a third home during a thunderstorm on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News)
"I have never seen a fire caused by lightning destroying homes in my 22 years as a police officer," said Insp. Jean-Philippe Labbé with the Régie de Police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes.
Drone footage obtained by CTV News showed the aftermath of the intense storm on the residential street.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation on site but did not need to be hospitalized. Nine residents were evacuated from their homes and have been taken in by the Red Cross and family or friends, he added.
Firefighters douse a home with water after a lightning strike caused a fire on Cerisiers Street in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News)
"Everyone is fine. We're very happy about this," Labbé said.
"It was pretty difficult because when [firefighters] got there the fire was pretty intense. Many hours after getting there they were still fighting the fire."
Firefighters from four neighbouring municipalities helped battle the blaze and were still on-site as of 9 p.m.
Firefighters battle a blaze caused by a lightning strike on a residential street in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News)
With files from CTV News Montreal's Max Harrold and Stephane Giroux
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama's major cities left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday evening, police said, adding a suspect was taken into custody.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
They got out of Afghanistan, but now refugees are stuck living in Canadian hotels
After a desperate dash for freedom last August, refugee families from Afghanistan who are still being shuffled from hotel to hotel right here in Canada feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Health-care worker explains why nurses are leaving the field
Staffing shortages are causing issues throughout Canada's health-care system and now a former full-time nurse is warning that burnout is causing additional attrition in the ranks of heath-care workers.
Toronto
-
Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Huge hail and severe thunderstorms hit GTA, tornado warnings end for parts of Ontario
The Greater Toronto Area continues to see a bout of hot, muggy weather after a fast-moving row of severe thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday, pelting some areas with large hail and strong winds.
-
Police investigating after Eglinton Crosstown LRT worker struck and killed by cement truck
Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a cement truck at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site last month.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Three Charlottetown area doctors resign leaving thousands of Islanders without a family physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
London
-
Soaring number of emergency calls to London Fire Department prompts changes
Protecting the lives and property of Londoners is growing more challenging for the London Fire Department (LFD) as calls for service climb.
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
-
Ontario losing 319 acres of farmland per day: 2021 census
Farmland is being gobbled up at an alarming rate in Ontario, according to the 2021 census.
Northern Ontario
-
HSN emergency wait times on par with province, hospital officials say
It was a cheerful annual general meeting for Health Sciences North as the Sudbury-area hospital's leaders celebrated the facility's achievements over the past year. And while lots have been done, its president and CEO says they have more work to do.
-
Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
Calgary
-
Canola on fire after two semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Fire crews are monitoring the scene of a fire that began when two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519 east of the hamlet of Granum.
-
Expect to swat away plenty of mosquitoes after Calgary's heavy rainfall
Insect experts say that this week's rain created a perfect storm of another kind, for breeding mosquitoes, awakening what has so far been a relatively benign skitter season.
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
Vancouver
-
Chilliwack tenant wins compensation following eviction, but has yet to see the money
Even though the Residential Tenancy Branch ruled in Catherine Seymour's favour, getting her compensation isn't proving to be easy.
-
Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
Condo with no kitchen located inside Vancouver hotel listed for $659K
For less than the price of a typical Vancouver condo, you could be living in the heart of the city's downtown core – as long as you don't mind a lot of dining out, or having hotel guests for neighbours.
Edmonton
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Edmonton won't host 2026 World Cup matches as FIFA picks Toronto, Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
Windsor
-
How this homeless man in Windsor has been coping with the heat
With the exception of a backpack which contains two pieces of ID, a few clothes and some instant coffee mix, Michael David Mosten says his only possession is a bicycle — a much-needed tool to escape the heat.
-
'We remain optimistic, as ominous as it seems': Chamber of Commerce hangs onto hope as recession fears loom
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding onto hope that a balance can be struck between taming inflation and not tipping the economy.
-
'People aren’t respecting what they have': Lakeshore deals with costly vandalism at municipal parks
Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the municipality continues to invest and admits he is discouraged when damage is done to public property.
Regina
-
Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
This month, Saskatchewan clothing brand 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trafficking investigation leads to seizure of fentanyl, other drugs in Southey, Sask.: RCMP
RCMP seized quantities of several drugs, including fentanyl, as part of a trafficking investigation in Southey, Sask. last week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Daughter says police should have been called after her mother goes missing at Montfort Hospital
Family members are raising concerns after a 64-year-old patient at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital was missing for more than a day before being found outside by police.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.