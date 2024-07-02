Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say

A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say Patrice Lamer would ask for deposits ranging from $450 to $3,700 in cash.

In some cases, the work was half done or never done at all.

Fraud amounts exceeded $40,000, according to a news release, and the accused also offered other services, including painting, balcony repairs and interlocking paving.

Officers were initially contacted by several victims in Brossard, as well as one in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert neighbourhood.

As police investigated, more victims came forward, resulting in at least 20 criminal complaints this year in five different cities.

Lamer was arrested after warrants were issued by Longueuil police and Roussillon police.

Longueuil police released a photo of him after his arrest and are asking any potential victims to call 450-463-7211.