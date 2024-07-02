Vehicle set on fire in Montreal's west end
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the west end Saint-Laurent borough.
The incident happened at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Claude-Henri-Grignon Street near Pierre-Daviault Street.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and found an incendiary device inside the car.
"Damage is minor," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding the vehicle is a total loss. "The circumstances surrounding this fire are currently unknown."
The file has been transferred to the Montreal arson squad.
There have been no arrests.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting married
Barry Nussbaum, a Toronto-based family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, offers advice about the details you don't want to overlook before getting married.
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.
Five years after historic tobacco ruling, 'nothing has changed'
Five years after a historic ruling against three major tobacco companies, no one has seen even a fraction of the money they're entitled to – and recent court filings suggest hundreds have died in the interim.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic 'unfolding in slow motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
NEW Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
Fire at gas metering station sparks grass fire that shut Alberta highway
Yellowhead County in west-central Alberta says a fire that prompted the closure of a major highway west of Edmonton involved a gas metering station.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
-
One in custody after crash on lawn in Rosedale
One person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Rosedale early Tuesday morning.
-
Police investigating taxi driver stabbed in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a taxi driver that was stabbed Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa celebrated Canada Day 2024: 'You get to just love the country that you live in'
Residents in Ottawa celebrated big this year as the capital did not fall short on celebrations.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
-
Brockville, Ont. celebrates Canada Day: 'It's really amazing'
The Brockville Pipe and Drum Corp, alongside the Scarlet Clad Infantry Reenactors lead a march down King Street West and up Court House Avenue to celebrate Canada Day in Brockville, Ont.
Atlantic
-
Boil water notice in effect for parts of Halifax, surrounding area
Halifax Water is warning residents there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water in areas within the Halifax Regional Municipality, and are advising its residents to boil all water for consumption and use for at least one minute.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
N.L.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional internment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
-
Sudbury’s Tyler Bertuzzi signs 4-year, $22M contract with Chicago
Sudbury’s Tyler Bertuzzi agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
London
-
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport remains dark.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in region, fireworks to come
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
-
Where to see London and area Canada Day fireworks
To celebrate the holiday, many different firework shows will be on display Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police had to shut down Kitchener's Victoria Park on Canada Day for a familiar reason.
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
-
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
The NHL lifted its ban on longtime coach Joel Quenneville and executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac on Monday, clearing the way for their return to the league more than two years after they were punished in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.
Barrie
-
Fire breaks out at Simcoe Hotel
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
-
Man busted after break-and-enter spree
OPP thank the public for information that helped them nab a man on a break-and-enter spree.
-
Barrie's Talk is Free Theatre gets provincial funding for wedding-themed festival
The audience is encouraged to participate in the Marry a Star festival in Barrie this fall.
Vancouver
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in New Westminster, B.C.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Small wildfire 'being held' near Spences Bridge, B.C. firefighters say
Crews are responding to a small wildfire discovered south of Spences Bridge, B.C., on Canada Day.
Vancouver Island
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier polling high after nine months, but experts say challenges lie ahead
Nine months after being elected, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
-
Heat warning issued in northern Manitoba
A heat warning is in effect in Churchill, Man., with the area expecting to see daytime highs around 30 C.
Calgary
-
Update on Calgary indoor water-use measures expected Tuesday as stabilization work continues
The City of Calgary expects to have an update Tuesday on when indoor water-use reduction measures could be eased as work continues to stabilize the city’s water infrastructure.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
-
Calgarians come together for Canada Day
Several events were happening in and around Calgary to get people into the spirt of Canada Day.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
-
Fire at gas metering station sparks grass fire that shut Alberta highway
Yellowhead County in west-central Alberta says a fire that prompted the closure of a major highway west of Edmonton involved a gas metering station.
-
Oilers ink Arvidsson to 2-year contract, re-sign Brown and Perry to 1-year deals
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$8-million contract and gave forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown one-year extensions among multiple moves the club made Monday.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw among three communities to benefit from $11.2 billion RCAF training initiative
15 Wing Moose Jaw’s long standing legacy of flight training will continue into the next quarter century, as the base is among three locations chosen for an $11.2 billion initiative for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
-
University of Regina senior education program receives help from book sale
Seniors will again have a full selection of classes to take this fall at the University of Regina. A group of volunteers have taken over the Lifelong Learning Program after the university discontinued funding last year.
-
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
-
Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
-
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.