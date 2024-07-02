MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Vehicle set on fire in Montreal's west end

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the west end Saint-Laurent borough.

    The incident happened at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Claude-Henri-Grignon Street near Pierre-Daviault Street.

    Firefighters extinguished the flames and found an incendiary device inside the car.

    "Damage is minor," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding the vehicle is a total loss. "The circumstances surrounding this fire are currently unknown."

    The file has been transferred to the Montreal arson squad.

    There have been no arrests.

