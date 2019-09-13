Expect lengthy delays on the Jacques Cartier Bridge this weekend, with numerous closures coming due to roadwork.

In a statement, the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Corp. said the bridge will undergo major levelling and paving and slab repair work over the weekend.

The closures will begin on Sept. 13 at 10:00 p.m. and will continue until 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 16. They include: