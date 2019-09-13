Expect lengthy delays on the Jacques Cartier Bridge this weekend, with numerous closures coming due to roadwork.

In a statement, the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Corp. said the bridge will undergo major levelling and paving and slab repair work over the weekend.

The closures will begin on Sept. 13 at 10:00 p.m. and will continue until 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 16. They include:

  • Lane reductions at the bridge’s north entrance towards the South Shore
  • Closure of the exit ramp towards Highway 134/Highway 132/St-Laurent
  • Closure of two of the lanes at the exit of the bridge on the Montreal side towards De Lorimier Ave. North