Several closures coming to Jacques Cartier Bridge over the weekend
The Jacques Cartier Bridge will have numerous lane and exit closures over the weekend of Sept. 13 to 16. (Graphic: Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Corp.)
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 11:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 11:30AM EDT
Expect lengthy delays on the Jacques Cartier Bridge this weekend, with numerous closures coming due to roadwork.
In a statement, the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Corp. said the bridge will undergo major levelling and paving and slab repair work over the weekend.
The closures will begin on Sept. 13 at 10:00 p.m. and will continue until 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 16. They include:
- Lane reductions at the bridge’s north entrance towards the South Shore
- Closure of the exit ramp towards Highway 134/Highway 132/St-Laurent
- Closure of two of the lanes at the exit of the bridge on the Montreal side towards De Lorimier Ave. North
