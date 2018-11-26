

CTV Montreal





Commuters making their way downtown from Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche this morning can expect delays of indeterminate length due to an emergency intervention.

It began at the Canora station around 6:30 a.m.

As a result, all trains on the Deux-Montagnes line have been cancelled until 9:30 a.m. - possibly later, according to EXO.

Train 912 (8:00) à partir de Roxboro vers la Gare Centrale: ANNULÉ. Intervention des unités d'urgence. Prochain train 930 (8:00) à partir de Deux-Montagnes. Info:https://t.co/yGt5H3FTfy — exo6 Deux-Montagnes (@exo6_DM) November 26, 2018

There's no word on the exact nature of the incident.