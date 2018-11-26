Commuters making their way downtown from Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche this morning can expect delays of indeterminate length due to an emergency intervention.

It began at the Canora station around 6:30 a.m. 

As a result, all trains on the Deux-Montagnes line have been cancelled until 9:30 a.m. - possibly later, according to EXO.

There's no word on the exact nature of the incident.