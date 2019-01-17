Featured Video
Serena Williams defeats Genie Bouchard at Australian Open
Serena Williams, left, is congratulated by Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, right, after winning their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 6:53AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 6:55AM EST
Seven-time champion Serena Williams needed only 70 minutes to beat 2014 Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open.
Williams is in Australia aiming for a 24th Grand Slam singles title. She won here in 2017 but missed her title defence last year while she took time off following the birth of her daughter.
"It wasn't an easy match tonight -- Genie has been to the finals at Wimbledon," Williams said.
The 37-year-old Williams will next play Dayana Yastremska, who beat No. 23 Carla Suarez 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and could face either her sister Venus or No. 1-ranked Simona Halep in the fourth round.
