Senior pedestrian struck and killed in Laval while crossing street
An 85-year-old woman has died after she was hit while crossing the street in Laval Tuesday evening.
Laval police say it appears to have been an accident, but their investigation is ongoing.
Officers told CTV the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m.
Police tape is seen at the site of a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Laval Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
The woman was crossing des Laurentides Blvd. near Proulx St., where there is no stop sign or traffic light.
The alleged driver, a man in his 40s, had been heading south prior to the incident. When reached by authorities, he was treated for shock at the scene.
