Senior found unconscious after Trois-Rivieres fire

A senior living alone was found unconscious Friday in Trois-Rivieres following a fire thought to have extinguished itself.

Around 12:15 p.m., patrol officers from the Trois-Rivieres police department (DPTR) arrived at the victim's home on Des Forges Blvd. for a health check, as the family had not heard from them in several days.

Once inside, the police discovered evidence of a fire. The senior was found unconscious and taken to hospital.

"Initial findings suggest that there was a fire that extinguished itself, possibly due to a lack of oxygen," reads a press release from the DPTR.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway. Investigators, a forensic technician and firefighters were at the scene Friday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 10, 2022.