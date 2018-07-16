

CTV Montreal





Searches for a missing swimmer who disappeared Sunday afternoon resumed in Pointe-Aux-Trembles at noon Monday.

Montreal police have reportedly called for assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard in the search.

A witness reportedly contacted the authorities around 4 p.m. Sunday after seeing a man, 60, jump into the water and not surface.

The Coast Guard, the SPVM and the Montreal Fire Department then launched an extensive search opearion on land and water.

Longueuil Police we also on-hand Sunday evening to assist in the search effort.

A may day alert was issued to all boaters in the area, with no results.