Search underway after car plunges into Lachine Canal; no occupants found

A search is underway Sunday evening for the occupants of a car that ended up in Montreal's Lachine Canal.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, a car was seen heading northbound on Lapierre Street when it struck the guardrail and plunged into the canal near St-Patrick Street, in the LaSalle borough.

According to Montreal police, witnesses said the car was travelling at high speed when it veered off the road and into the water.

When police arrived they spotted the submerged vehicle but did not see any occupants.

A team of divers from the Montreal fire department is expected at the scene to search the canal.