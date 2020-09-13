MONTREAL -- The search for a fisherman who went missing in Drummondville on Saturday afternoon continued on Sunday.

The missing man, who is in his 70s, was reported missing around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. Surete du Quebec officers searched the area and a dog was brought in to aid in the overnight search.

The efforts resumed on Sunday morning with SQ divers and a police helicopter, according to an SQ spokesperson.

The operation was put on hold at 5:30 p.m. and police said they will reassess their strategy on Monday morning.

Police have discouraged the public from attempting to aid in the search.