MONTREAL -- Search efforts are set to resume Thursday morning in Mansfield-et-Pontefract, in the Outaouais region, where a man was taken by the current on Wednesday.

Authorities were advised around 3:45 p.m. that a man in his 30s was missing. According to preliminary information transmitted to police, the man was swimming in the Galarneau lake when he sunk under the water and never returned to the surface.

“He was reportedly swept away by the rapids and was not wearing his personal flotation device,” said Valerie Beauchamp, a Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson. “People tried to rescue him, but failed to locate him.”

“A search was carried out on the water by the fire departments of L’Isle-aux-Allumettes and Mansfield-et-Pontefract, and then the SQ helicopter also went to the scene to continue the search,” Beauchamp added.

The man still hadn’t been located by Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.