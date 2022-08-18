Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames traded to Montreal Canadiens: TSN

Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan laughs as he skates during practice in Calgary, Monday, July 13, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan laughs as he skates during practice in Calgary, Monday, July 13, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon