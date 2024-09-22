A cyclist succumbs to his injuries following a collision in Val-d'Or

MONTREAL
    A cyclist died after being hit by a van in Val-d'Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, on Saturday.

    The 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital a few hours after the accident, which was reported to emergency services at around 2.30pm. He was in critical condition at the time, according to the provincial police (SQ).

    The crash occurred on route 117, between Malartic and Val-d'Or. According to initial reports, the 32-year-old driver swerved out of his lane for an unknown reason before colliding with the cyclist. Both were travelling southbound.

    Route 117 was completely closed for an hour.

    Reconstruction specialists and SQ investigators were dispatched to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of this fatal accident.  

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2024.

