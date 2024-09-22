Residents concerned over frequent gunshots and littering near Lac Pilon in the Laurentians

Residents around Lac Pilon in the Laurentians are increasingly alarmed by the frequent sound of gunshots piercing the quiet of their community.

According to Jean Charbonneau, a local resident and president of the Lac Pilon Residents’ Association, the noise stems from target practice occurring on nearby public property.

Charbonneau, who is worried about the safety of his family, particularly his grandchildren, noted that there is always a risk of stray bullets.

“There’s always the risk of a stray bullet because they may not always be shooting away from the houses,” he explained.

He said almost every one of the families living in the 60 homes around the lake is disturbed by the target practice, which has happened at least four times, most recently last week.

And it’s not just the noise.

In the forest where the shooters go, litter is everywhere: ammunition from rifles and shotguns, pottery pieces and cardboard targets full of bullet holes.

One local city councillor told CTV News some residents had reported up to 100 shots per practice.

Another resident, Robert Gordon, said the sounds are upsetting.

“This is hours and hours of nonstop gunfire – it’s terrifying frankly.”

There are at least three shooting ranges a little over an hour away from the crown land.

Prices have gone up in recent years, and some don’t accept daily clients, meaning members have to pay an annual fee. That’s why some people prefer to shoot their guns on public property, explains Madeleine Dubois, who runs Club de Rir Ruisseau Noir.

“I know some do go and don’t have to pay a fee, don’t have to be under a range officer’s regulations and security, so it’s something that’s always been around here in Quebec,” she said.

Charbonneau complained to police but was told the shooters were acting legally.

Provincial police (SQ) confirmed Friday that in the Lac Pilon area, the law allows people to shoot their guns on crown land as long as they are more than 300 metres away from the closest home.

“They’re really running up against the absolute minimum standard for distance,” Gordon said

Residents want the regulations to be changed.

In the meantime, Charbonneau is organizing a cleanup to restore the land and the peace.