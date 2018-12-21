Featured Video
School closures for Friday Dec. 21, 2018
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 6:41AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 21, 2018 8:21AM EST
The freezing rain falling over southern Quebec had little impact in Montreal and other nearby areas.
It's a far different matter in the Laurentians and in parts of the Eastern Townships where several boards have closed for the day.
Classes are cancelled at the following boards on Friday:
- Commission Scolaire des Sommets
- Commission Scolaire des Laurentides
- Commission Scolaire de Samares
Transportation has been cancelled for the following schools at the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board:
- Joliette Elementary
- Joliette High
- Rawdon Elementary
- Arundel Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Mountainview High School
- Ste. Agathe Academy
- Ste. Adele Elementary School
