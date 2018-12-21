The freezing rain falling over southern Quebec had little impact in Montreal and other nearby areas.

It's a far different matter in the Laurentians and in parts of the Eastern Townships where several boards have closed for the day.

Classes are cancelled at the following boards on Friday:

  • Commission Scolaire des Sommets
  • Commission Scolaire des Laurentides
  • Commission Scolaire de Samares

Transportation has been cancelled for the following schools at the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board:

  • Joliette Elementary
  • Joliette High
  • Rawdon Elementary
  • Arundel Elementary School
  • Grenville Elementary School
  • Laurentia Elementary School
  • Laurentian Elementary School
  • Laurentian Regional High School
  • Morin Heights Elementary School
  • Mountainview High School
  • Ste. Agathe Academy
  • Ste. Adele Elementary School