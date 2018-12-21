

CTV Montreal





The freezing rain falling over southern Quebec had little impact in Montreal and other nearby areas.

It's a far different matter in the Laurentians and in parts of the Eastern Townships where several boards have closed for the day.

Classes are cancelled at the following boards on Friday:

Commission Scolaire des Sommets

Commission Scolaire des Laurentides

Commission Scolaire de Samares

Transportation has been cancelled for the following schools at the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board: