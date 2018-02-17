

Delegates from the Bloc Quebecois will gather in a general assembly Saturday, in Drummondville, to discuss party finances and the salary that will be paid to party leader Martine Ouellet.

For the time being, Ouellet does not receive a salary for her work at the helm of the party; she will not earn one until her term in the National Assembly ends in October.

According to reports, Ouellet could possibly be paid a sum of $24,000 for the last three months of the year, and moving into 2019, could increase to a $96,000 annual salary.

As Ouellet does not currently hold a federal seat, she must be paid a transitional allowance, which is paid to party members not running in any election.

One Bloc source told The Canadian Press the salary demand is worrisome given the party’s limited revenues.

Party chairman Mario Bealieu declined to comment on the “internal management” decision but said he doesn’t expect the issue to divide members.

Before Saturday's meeting, Ouellet told The Canadian Press that she's felt "resistance" from other party members since she took over leadership almost a year ago.

She also expressed disappointment that the tentative salary amount was leaked to the media.

Delegates will have to vote on the proposal behind closed doors.

Representatives from the party's youth forum, who will have a say in Saturday's vote, seemed to be in agreement with Ouellet's pending salary.

"There is no problem -- it is about the same as the salary she is paid in the National Assembly," said Camille Goyette-Gingras, president of the Bloc's youth wing.

"This is a salary that is fair according to [Ouellet's] skills and CV, which are very important," Goyette-Gingras added.