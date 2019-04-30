

CTV Montreal





The Mayor of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac said that most of the 6,000 people who had to flee their homes on the weekend would be allowed home Tuesday afternoon.

Sonia Paulus said that residents furthest from the dike would be allowed home at 4 p.m., but that the people who lived closed to the Lake of Two Mountains would have to wait.

Crews have been working on the dike on the north end of Frayere Park that failed on Saturday and expect to have it fully repaired later in the day.

When that dike breached on Saturday water flooded into the town, forcing the evacuation of one-third of residents.

Since then emergency crews have reinforced two other dikes and they have been pumping water out of the flooded zone.

Residents will likely find that their homes were heavily damaged. Those that explored the area on Monday found water in countless homes was knee-high, with people able to paddle boats through their own front door.

Dave Nault was one of those people who took a boat down his street on Monday.

"Your mind sees it and your eyes see it but it just hasn't registered yet. It's unbelievable," said Nault.

"There's four feet of water here. There's people who have been living here for 40, 50 years and they've never seen nothing like it."

He expects it will be months before his house is repaired and in a state where it will be habitable.

"Devastated isn't the word. I retired six months ago. I've been working 48 years to be where I am now and I end up with a bucket of water in the basement. it's pretty tough. but we'll get through it I guess," said Nault.

Paulus said the town had identified the dike as a weak point two years ago and had been trying to get provincial funding to reinforce it, but still hadn't managed to negotiate a response from the bureaucracy.