MONTREAL -- On the tenth anniversary of his canonization, Montreal's Saint Joseph's Oratory is celebrating Brother Andre Bessette, the Quebec priest who was known for caring for the sick.

On Sunday, the iconic church will hold a commemorative mass services in Bessette's honour that will be broadcast on the Oratory's Facebook page.

“Saint Brother André was a humble and visionary man, a man of deep faith,” said Saint Joseph's rector Father Claude Group. “He remains an example of tenacity and an inspiration to all believers. The influence of Saint Brother André extends far beyond Montreal. It has touched people across Canada and abroad. The Church has long recognized this as an expression of the contribution that Catholics have made to our country and to its spiritual tradition.”

Bessette, who was born in Mont-St-Gregoire in 1845 and who died in 1937, was canonized in Rome on Oct. 17, 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI. Days later, a massive celebreation of his life was attended by 40,000 people at the Olympic Stadium.