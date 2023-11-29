Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu declares state of emergency after massive water main break

MONTREAL
    About half the population of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu is on a boil-water advisory after a water main break earlier this week, prompting the city to declare a local state of emergency on Wednesday.

    The advisory affects more than 26,000 residential, commercial and industrial addresses in the Saint-Luc and L'Acadie sectors as of Wednesday afternoon, as well as part of the Saint-Jean sector.

    The return to normal on the west shore is so far unclear, while the repair work consists of a "complex and technical operation", according to the city. The cut will be maintained at least until the end of Thursday, it said in a press release.

    Affected residents can get supplies by going to two supply points. They can receive two four-litre containers of drinking water free of charge per address per day.

    The water main break occurred at the intersection of Saint-Jacques and Caldwell streets on Monday. The city explains "that a junction broke on a main pipe with a diameter of 750 millimeters, which supplies the north of the city."

    The repair work is progressing, the municipal administration assures, but it requires "time and specialized parts."

    Depending on the location, residents, businesses and industries keep tap water pressure low, but must boil it for at least one minute before consumption.

    The city is asking those who still have access to water on the west shore to significantly reduce their consumption in solidarity with their fellow residents affected by the cutoff.

    By declaring a state of local emergency, the municipality claims to grant itself "exceptional powers (...) in order to take immediate action".

