While police forces are taking advantage of the Easter holiday to remind commuters of the importance of safe driving, the Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec (SAAQ) is launching a campaign that will pay particular attention to buckling up.

The campaign will incluse messages in print, radio, web, and social media - all relative to proper seatbelt use and regulations. 

"Buckling your seatbelt is a simple gesture that can save lives," explained Transport Minister Andre Fortin.

Every year, on average, 30 per cent of drivers involved in fatal accidents were not wearing seatbelts. 