Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power as Hydro-Quebec works to finish repairs
Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power across Quebec as of 4 a.m. Monday morning, with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Monteregie, and Laval regions.
- SEE THE MAP: Hydro-Quebec power outages
Regis Tellier, the utility's vice-president of operations and maintenance, told reporters Sunday morning that power has been restored to over 90 per cent of the more than one million customers who lost electricity -- including 180,000 who saw the lights come back on Saturday.
Tellier said most of Quebec's remaining outages affect only a handful of customers, noting hydro workers are reconnecting fewer customers even though they're working at the same pace.
Officials are also warning people not to use fuel-burning appliances inside after a number of reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Montreal public health said Sunday that 180 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported at emergency rooms in the city since Wednesday, including more than 50 reported since Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
More than 40 per cent of Canadian farm operators to retire by 2033: report
A new report says more than 40 per cent of farm operators will retire over the next decade, leaving Canada with a shortage.
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes
Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the US spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling US officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships.
Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies
After his initial court appearance in the New York case, the first of several in which he is in legal jeopardy, Trump ticked through the varied investigations he was facing and branded them as 'massive' attempts to interfere with the 2024 election.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Toronto
-
TTC sees fewer safety incidents after beefing up security: report
The number of safety incidents involving TTC passengers fell by nearly 20 percent following increased security on the network.
-
One person critically injured in industrial accident at Rexdale metal fabrication facility
One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Rexdale.
-
Man charged after allegedly driving toward worshipper at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto-area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
Atlantic
-
RCMP locate missing boater in Eel lake
RCMP says the underwater dive team recovered the body of the missing boater on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
-
Small businesses in Atlantic Canada struggling with retail theft
As the economy struggles, small businesses are beginning to experience an increasing number of thefts and robberies.
-
Man, 64, dies after snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River, N.B.
A 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River.
London
-
Is it spring or summer?
Just three weeks into spring and it already feels like summer. Temperatures ranging from 17 C to 26 C in the London region this week with nothing but sunshine.
-
Overnight stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, suspect in custody
NEW I A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in his Maitland Street home early Sunday morning.
-
'This is serious damage': OPP investigating vandalism at Kettle Creek
Elgin County OPP are investigating after unknown suspects riding an ATV and dirt bike caused damage to the first green and fairway at the Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club on April 6.
Northern Ontario
-
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Hwy. 11 reopens after Sunday morning crash
The Englehart area of Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake has reopened after being closed for more than 12 hours following a collision Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
-
Search underway for Calgarian last seen leaving assisted living centre
Calgary Police Service members are asking for tips from the public to aide the search in the northeast for a missing man who suffers from a medical condition
-
Calgary's drag community gets support at library story times after escalating protests
The Reading with Royalty program has faced escalating protests in Calgary and other cities around the world with complaints that drag contributes to the sexualization or grooming of children.
Kitchener
-
Suspicious package left at Guelph police station, road closed
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is responding to a suspicious package in the downtown core.
-
'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected
Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.
-
Get ready for warm weather and lots of sunshine
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and there’s lots of sunshine headed our way.
Vancouver
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
-
The gay dad wealth gap: Why a UBC professor says the 'white and affluent' image is harmful
A researcher is challenging the popular image of gay dads in North America—as white and affluent. But even though this stereotype isn’t reality, it has real-world effects on gay men and their families, says Erez Aloni, an associate professor at UBC’s law school.
-
'Hanging in': David Suzuki shares insights as he retires from 'The Nature of Things'
After 44 years as the face of Canada's premier science TV show, you might expect David Suzuki to feel a little sadness and a little nostalgia as he steps down as host of “The Nature of Things.” Not so.
Edmonton
-
'A first for me': Fire crews rescue person trapped inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
Windsor
-
Summer-like weather in Windsor-Essex
Just three weeks into spring and it already feels like summer. Temperatures ranging from 18 C to 26 C in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week with nothing but sunshine.
-
What’s open/closed for Easter Monday in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Easter Monday.
-
7-year-old Tecumseh girl looking for stem cell match to combat rare blood disease
Zoe Dudzianiec is like any other seven-year-old girl. She likes school and plays the piano. You’d hardly know by looking, but she’s also fighting for her life. Zoe has a rare bone marrow failure disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia — only one per cent of the world’s population has it.
Regina
-
Drive-by shooting leads to unrelated charges for 2 people, Regina police say
A drive-by shooting incident led to unrelated charges for two people Sunday night, Regina Police Service (RPS) said.
-
'The right direction': Regina brewery hosts Cree woman who was denied service due to facial tattoo
A well-known Regina brewery is doing its part to make sure it doesn’t perpetuate discrimination against Indigenous peoples.
-
'How I think it should end': Pats force Game 7 with Blades
The Regina Pats forced a Game 7 in their first round series against the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night after a 5-3 victory at the Brandt Centre.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Get ready for summer-like weather in Ottawa
It's going to be a week of summer-like weather in Ottawa, with temperatures as high as 27 C later this week.
-
World Men's Curling Championship draws more than 75,000 fans to TD Place
The World Men's Curling Championship drew nearly 76,000 fans to TD Place over nine days.
Saskatoon
-
'Is anyone really comfortable in game seven?': Blades and Pats to play deciding seventh game
The WHL’s eastern conference semi-final playoff series between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats has been so special, one more game is a good thing.
-
'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
-
Video: Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen vehicle as it speeds through the city
Three people were taken into custody on Friday after police located a stolen vehicle that was tracked by the Saskatoon police’s airplane.