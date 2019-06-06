

Steve Rompré, CTV Montreal





There will be a complete restructuring of most of the existing 90 kilometres of cycling paths in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Borough Mayor François William Croteau announced Thursday morning.

The goal is to transform cycling network with secure and four-season paths or cycling streets called “vélorues,” as well as add 65 kilometres of additional paths dedicated to cyclists. Croteau said he hopes many more people are going to use their bikes with this project, called "Vision vélo.”

“Since 2011, we have had five deaths on bikes in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie” said Croteau. “We have a saturation of people using their bikes.”

Drivers have also complained about the safety of the network, he said, saying they’re uncomfortable sharing the space with cyclists.

Like Montreal’s recently announced Express Bicycle Network (EBN), these new bike paths will be two metres wide and secured by fencing.

Increased visibility, more room, better street markings and snow removal will help the new network to gain more users, Croteau said.

The goal is to ease the link with the EBN network.

Their construction will change some street configurations, for example, Bellechasse Street, which will become a one-way road for cars.

On smaller streets, some paths will be called "vélorues,” where users will share the street with cars, with street markings indicating the presence of cyclists.

The mayor said work should be completed in three years.