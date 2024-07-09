MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Road signaller dies after being struck by a heavy vehicle in Quebec City

    Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    A road signaller in his 60s died on Tuesday in the Beauport area of Quebec City after being struck by a heavy vehicle.

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) were alerted at around 3:55 p.m. by several 911 calls reporting an accident involving a pedestrian and a heavy vehicle at 350 Villonet Street.

    Police officers quickly arrived on the scene and performed manoeuvres to rescue the victim. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The SPVQ set up a perimeter to protect the scene, while investigators and technicians from the forensic identification unit went to the scene to take statements and try to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this event.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech

    Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News