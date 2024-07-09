Road signaller dies after being struck by a heavy vehicle in Quebec City

A road signaller in his 60s died on Tuesday in the Beauport area of Quebec City after being struck by a heavy vehicle.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) were alerted at around 3:55 p.m. by several 911 calls reporting an accident involving a pedestrian and a heavy vehicle at 350 Villonet Street.

Police officers quickly arrived on the scene and performed manoeuvres to rescue the victim. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SPVQ set up a perimeter to protect the scene, while investigators and technicians from the forensic identification unit went to the scene to take statements and try to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this event.