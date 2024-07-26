MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal area

    Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that multiple routes will be closed due to construction.

     

    Specifically, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) will close and the international fireworks competition will close the Jacques-Cartier Bridge on Saturday night.

     

    In addition, the construction holiday is underway, and traffic might back up on certain routes, the Transport Ministry (MTQ) adds.

    Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

    •  From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) west between the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge at exit 58 and the Chemin des Moulins entrance will be closed.
    • As a result, Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard between Highway 15 north and Bonaventure Highway is a default closure.
    • In Nuns' Island, access from Chemin de la Pointe, and Jacques-Le Ber and Rene-Levesque Boulevard is also a default closure.
    • One of two lanes will be closed on the Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard at Bonaventure Highway and Clément Bridge from Friday at 5 a.m. until early December.
    • Until early September, the Bonaventure Highway east ramp to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closed at exit 5.
    •  Exit 5 is reserved exclusively for Nuns' Island residents.

     Highway 10 closures until December.

     Fireworks

    • The International Loto-Quebec Fireworks are on Saturday night, and the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to midnight.
    • The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (Ville-Marie Expressway) will also be closed, heading east between exit 4 (A-10, Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard., de la Montagne Street) and Panet Street.
    • On the Victoria Bridge, two lanes are available towards the South Shore only, from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

    Montreal

    De Lorimier Avenue

    • In the Ville-Marie borough, De Lorimier Avenue northbound is partially closed, with one lane open until Friday, Aug. 9.
    • The southbound lanes between Rene-Levesque Boulevard and De Maisonneuve remain open.

     Construction work on De Lorimier Avenue in Montreal is resulting in closures of the major thoroughfare in the Ville-Marie borough. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) 

    Rose-de-Lima Street

    • In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection is closed.

    Airport drop off

    • There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

    Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)

    • There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News