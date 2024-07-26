OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
The OQLF told CTV News it sent an "advisor" to the hospital to discuss francization measures.
"This visit was carried out as part of the process of ensuring compliance with the Charter of the French Language," explained Chantal Bouchard, a spokesperson for the OQLF.
She had previously denied that an "inspector" had visited the hospital.
"In the last few days, no inspector from the Office visited any hospital in Montreal, nor will they in the coming days," Bouchard had initially told CTV News.
She added the organization would "never visit a busy operating room to check which language is spoken there."
According to Santa Cabrini Hospital, the visit was routine and unrelated to a complaint.
New rules
Quebec's Health Ministry has recently introduced, for the first time, directives outlining specific situations where health care workers in the province can use a language other than French.
These directives are part of the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, which was adopted in 2022.
According to the new rules, which took effect on July 18, these guidelines aim to ensure French remains the primary language while still meeting legal requirements and providing adequate health services to Quebecers.
The document states that health care workers are allowed to speak in a language other than French in "emergency situations."
However, health care workers must use French first and only if they determine that they can't meet a patient's medical needs are they allowed to use another language.
Workers in the health network can communicate in writing in a language other than French as long as a French version is also provided. Moreover, this is only allowed if the patient's file notes that they don't understand French or have requested communication in another language for health reasons.
Health care staff must also take into account whether the urgency of the situation demands it, as well as these other requirements:
- The patient’s understanding seems insufficient, which could endanger their health.
- The patient cannot give consent to treatment before it is provided.
- The patient is unable to understand all the information needed to participate in decisions about their health and well-being.
- The patient does not understand how to access available resources, affecting their ongoing, personalized, and safe access to health care and services.
"The situations and exceptions described for written communication also apply to oral communication. Therefore, it is possible to use a language other than French orally if it is allowed in writing," the directives state.
Eric Maldoff, a Montreal lawyer and chair of the Coalition for Quality Health and Social Services, said that the new directives establish that healthcare staff is not to use English systematically even if they can.
"The problem with this is health and social services is not like going to a baseball game. People go there because they really need help. And you can't have the people that are providing service worrying and having to second guess themselves 'Can I speak to this person?"
"When can I switch to another language? Or having to worry about that other people are going to turn them in for using another language in which case there are consequences on this bill," Maldoff said in an interview.
Maldoff added that these new rules are the last thing that the province's health and social services need now and might lead to more medical staff leaving the sector.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
Paris Olympics begin with unique opening ceremony along the Seine
The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony. Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine.
BREAKING Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
DEVELOPING Trudeau, with Australian and New Zealand PMs, pen letter renewing ceasefire calls for Gaza
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics
Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that sabotage and arson that hit key parts of France's high speed rail network on the eve of the Olympics had 'a clear objective: blocking the high speed train network.'
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Sunken treasure: Is the champagne nestled in a 19th-century shipwreck still fit for a toast?
A team of Polish divers has discovered the wreckage of an old sailing ship loaded “to the brim” with luxury goods including porcelain items and about 100 bottles of Champagne and mineral water about 58 meters (190 feet) deep off the Swedish coast.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
'A cheap trick': Ontario man denied refund after opening act drops out of Toronto concert tour
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
-
Video shows knifepoint carjacking in Richmond Hill
Police have released new video footage showing an armed carjacking in a Richmond Hill parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
'Shawarma warning': Canada's shawarma capital using food to educate Ottawa residents on weather warnings
The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa's luxury home market is seeing a boost in 2024, with a "significant increase" in homes priced at $2 million and higher entering the market, according to a new report. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this summer.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices decrease again in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Increased police presence in Sault Ste. Marie neighbourhood
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public to find alternate routes to avoid the 400 block of Second Line West due to an increased police presence Friday morning.
-
'A cheap trick': Ontario man denied refund after opening act drops out of Toronto concert tour
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
-
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
London
-
London teen hit in the head with a gun and threatened: Police
A 16 year old has been arrested and police are looking for three more teens after an assault in London involving a gun.
-
Protesters greet Poilievre at north London event
A not-so-warm welcome for the leader of the federal Conservative party Thursday night, as Pierre Poilievre was greeted by protesters outside an appearance in north London.
-
Solution to Wharncliffe Road’s bottleneck delayed by decision not to fund cost increase
Roadwork to eliminate one of London’s worst traffic bottlenecks has been delayed by a decision not to fund its skyrocketing price tag.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
Amherstburg resident charged with impaired driving after crash
Essex County OPP say an Amherstburg resident has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into the ditch.
-
Windsor woman feeling uneasy after London man's harassment sentencing pushed to September
Bubba Pollock pleaded guilty to harassment back in January and was court Thursday for sentencing.
Barrie
-
Grey Road 17 closed after early-morning crash
Georgian Bluffs' Grey Road 17 is closed after early-morning crash.
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Little brown bat tests positive for rabies in Grey-Bruce
Grey Bruce Public Health advises the public to remain vigilant about the risk of rabies after a bat from Grey-Bruce tested positive for the viral disease.
Vancouver
-
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
-
Port authority, VPD share safety tips in wake of boat crash with floatplane
With cargo ships, tankers, cruise lines and aircraft operations, Burrard Inlet is one of the busiest harbours in the country.
-
'Harrowing' 24 hours as wildfire burns homes near Golden, B.C.
It’s been a harrowing 24 hours for people living near Golden, B.C., where officials say an out-of-control wildfire has destroyed homes along with other structures.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
-
No criminal charges in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. lets wineries import grapes for 2024 vintages after 'devastating' winter losses
The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after "devastating" losses this winter.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's cycling community places 'Ghost Bike' to remember man killed while riding
Winnipeg's cycling community came together Thursday night to remember the victim in a fatal hit-and-run last month.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
Calgary
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
-
Paris Olympics begin with unique opening ceremony along the Seine
The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony. Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine.
Edmonton
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
Edmonton police to give update Friday on arson series targeting homebuilders
Edmonton police on Friday will give an update on Project Gaslight, the investigation into an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
-
Stay inside, filter indoor air amid wildfire smoke, respirologist says
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
Regina
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with trafficking guns, lying to officers
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
Saskatoon
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
'Can't give people the dignity': Saskatoon nurses sound alarm under extreme overcapacity
Nurses at Saskatoon's two busiest hospitals are once again sounding the alarm about severe overcapacity concerns in the emergency departments.
-
'It was like torture': Saskatoon mother is relieved her son's accused killer is locked up
A Saskatoon mother says she feels a “little bit better” knowing that police caught her son’s accused killer.