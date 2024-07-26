MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Habs Rafael Harvey-Pinard undergoes surgery and will miss four months of action

    Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya, The Associated Press) Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya, The Associated Press)
    Montreal Canadiens forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard underwent surgery on a fractured leg on Thursday, and the 25-year-old Quebecer will miss four months as a result.

    The circumstances surrounding Harvey-Pinard's injury are unknown, as the Habs did not specify them in its news release on Friday morning.

    The Saguenay-born player is, therefore, expected to miss the start of the Habs' regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 9.

    Harvey-Pinard scored two goals and eight assists in 45 games last season with the bleu-blanc-rouge.

    He has 17 goals and 14 assists in 83 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens.

    Harvey-Pinard was selected in the seventh round, 201st overall, by the Habs in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2024.

