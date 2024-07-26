Habs Rafael Harvey-Pinard undergoes surgery and will miss four months of action

Montreal Canadiens forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard underwent surgery on a fractured leg on Thursday, and the 25-year-old Quebecer will miss four months as a result.

The circumstances surrounding Harvey-Pinard's injury are unknown, as the Habs did not specify them in its news release on Friday morning.

The Saguenay-born player is, therefore, expected to miss the start of the Habs' regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 9.

Harvey-Pinard scored two goals and eight assists in 45 games last season with the bleu-blanc-rouge.

He has 17 goals and 14 assists in 83 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens.

Harvey-Pinard was selected in the seventh round, 201st overall, by the Habs in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.