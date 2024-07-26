Montreal airport targeted again by environmental activists; two arrested

Environmental activists were back at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening, this time committing acts of mischief on the outside windows.

Montreal police (SPVM) arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m. to support airport security as a small group of protesters sprayed paint on the airport's exterior windows.

The SPVM confirmed in the evening that a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman had been arrested for the offences and released on a promise to appear.

An airport spokesperson told The Canadian Press by email that the demonstration had "no impact" on operations.

"While we respect everyone's right to express their views, we consider it unacceptable to vandalize a public facility,' the spokesperson said.

"As our organization is firmly committed to sustainable development, we deplore the fact that the site has been targeted by this act when it concerns a much wider societal debate."

This incident is the second this week to target Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

On Wednesday morning, environmental activists calling for an end to all new fossil fuel projects disrupted access to the facility, notably by sticking their hands to the ground on one of the lanes leading to the airport landing stage. Three demonstrators were arrested.

On social media, the group 'The Last Generation' claimed to be behind the protests.

"This action is taking place at a time when devastating images of the damage caused by forest fires are reaching us from all over the country," the group said on Facebook. "We know that oil kills and we must act immediately. We don't have much time left."

Environmental groups claimed similar actions on Wednesday and Thursday at various European airports.

A total of 270 flights were cancelled at Frankfurt airport in Germany on Thursday after environmental activists broke through the barriers early in the morning before sticking themselves to the tarmac at various locations.

Climate activists organized or attempted similar actions on Wednesday in Finland, Norway, Switzerland and Spain.