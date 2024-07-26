MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Aircraft maker Bombardier reports Q2 profit and revenue grow from year ago

    Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 22, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov, The Canadian Press) Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 22, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Bombardier Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of US$19 million, up from a loss of US$35 million a year earlier, as its revenue grew 32 per cent.

    The Montreal-based aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 12 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, up from a loss of 44 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled US$2.20 billion, up from US$1.68 billion.

    The company says it delivered 39 aircraft for the quarter and remains on track to reach its planned guidance for the year, while its services revenue rose 18 per cent compared with a year ago.

    On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$1.04 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 72 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

    Bombardier says its order backlog stood at US$14.9 billion at June 30, up from US$14.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2023.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

    Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News