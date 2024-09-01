Road collision injures four people, one seriously, in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon

Four people were injured, one of them seriously, in a road collision late on Saturday in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in the Lanaudière region.

Provincial police (SQ) said that a call came in at around 6:10 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled over on Rang Saint-Louis, near Rang Saint-David.

The four people in the vehicle, all injured, were transported to the hospital. The driver, who was more seriously injured than the passengers, is in critical condition but is currently stable.

A reconstructionist has been sent to the scene to analyse what happened.

The road was blocked for almost 12 hours. It was reopened at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

