Road closures for the weekend of June 22
Several major roads will be closed for construction during the weekend of June 22. (Graphic: Mobility Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 12:33PM EDT
Another weekend, another opportunity to find new detours around Montreal’s ever-changing traffic nightmare. Here’s the major road closures for the weekend of June 22.
Bonaventure Expressway
The expressway will be closed heading towards downtown from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The closure includes one of the lanes towards the Champlain Bridge.
Highway 40
The 40 Westbound will be closed between exit 60 and the next entry point between 11:59 p.m. on Friday and 5:00 a.m. on Monday.
Turcot Interchange
The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North will be closed from 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday.
The ramp from Highway 136 West to Highway 15 North will be closed during the same period.
Mercier Bridge
The Mercier Bridge will be partially closed for two months starting at 10:00 p.m. on Friday.
