Risk of rain Sunday for Montreal's St. Patrick's Parade
After a mild stretch of weather this past week across Southwestern Quebec, including record-breaking warmth in Montreal for St. Patrick’s Day, parts of the province are expected to see wintry weather return.
A low pressure system moving up from the United States is expected to bring wet weather to the province beginning late tonight.
Montreal is expected to see precipitation in the form of rain, however areas north of the city - with temperatures closer to the freezing mark - could see patchy freezing rain tonight. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings north of Montreal.
Freezing rain warning in Quebec from March 18, 2022.
Parts of the Laurentians - including Mont-Tremblant, Sainte-Agathe, Sainte-Adele and Saint-Sauveur - up to Quebec City could see light freezing rain late tonight and early Saturday morning.
Icy precipitation could make roads and sidewalks slick in the morning, however as temperatures quickly rise during the day on Saturday, freezing rain is expected to change to rain.
Eastern regions of the province are under special weather statement for the possibility of snowfall exceeding 15 centimetres.
Special weather statement for Quebec on March 18, 2022.
Futurecast for Quebec on March 28, 2022.
Montreal will continue to see above average temperatures through the weekend however a wetter weather pattern will be in place.
Montreal could see about 25 millimetres of rain Friday night into Saturday. A few spotty showers are expected early Sunday for the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in three years and the first official day of spring.
Weather forecast for the weekend in Montreal.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of rain Sunday for Montreal's St. Patrick's Parade
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
BREAKING | Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario's Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son’s hockey game
Manitoba’s premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son’s hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman’s death.
Exposure to 'everyday chemical' associated with higher incidence of childhood cancer: study
Researchers have linked a common chemical to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers including lymphoma, in a study that looked at nearly 1.3 million children.
Burger King franchise 'refuses' to close 800 Russian restaurants
Burger King is trying to suspend its operations in Russia, but that's proving difficult. A business partner controlling 800 restaurants has 'refused' to close them, the company said.
Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine
The Canadian biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma in U.S. federal court, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents.
Calgary police, border agents seize chemicals capable of producing $5M worth of MDMA
The interception of packages being imported from China into Canada, and the subsequent search of a northeast Calgary home, has resulted in a massive MDMA precursor seizure.
Bump in COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected' as public health measures lifted, Tam says
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is 'not unexpected' as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario's Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
Suspect wanted in deadly 2019 Rexdale shooting returned to Toronto from U.S.: police
A suspect wanted in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a 26-year-old man has been returned to Toronto from the U.S., police say.
-
Prosecutors seek consecutive sentences for Ontario man who killed ex and her children
The grief and guilt Victoria Pejcinovski felt after her mother and two siblings were killed left her wanting to 'escape' reality, court heard Friday, after the man found guilty of the murders was escorted out of the room for interrupting victim impact statements.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
'I have every confidence in this ship': Commanding officer of HMCS Halifax
HMCS Halifax is setting sail Saturday afternoon on a mission to support Operation Reassurance in Europe.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
London
-
Woman in her 60s latest local COVID death: Middlesex-London Health Unit
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new death related to COVID Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario's Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
London, Ont. man charged with child pornography possession
A 45-year-old London, Ont, man has been charged with possessing child pornography following an investigation dating back to last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Northeastern Ont. woman starts day with big lottery win
A grandmother from Thessalon recently started her day with a big lottery win playing a scratch ticket.
-
Police say suspended driver was impaired, had drugs, tried to flee police
Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old suspect was arrested this week in a rural area of Timmins after repeatedly ignoring attempts by police to make an arrest.
Calgary
-
Death of woman found assaulted, unconscious in Beltline under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman found badly beaten in the Beltline on Friday morning.
-
Alberta records deadliest year for drug overdoses in 2021
Alberta recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with more than 1,700 deaths in 2021.
-
Calgary police, border agents seize chemicals capable of producing $5M worth of MDMA
The interception of packages being imported from China into Canada, and the subsequent search of a northeast Calgary home, has resulted in a massive MDMA precursor seizure.
Kitchener
-
'COVID-19 continues to be with us': Waterloo Region shifting pandemic response as restrictions lift
Officials in Waterloo Region held their final scheduled COVID-19 update on Friday as the area shifts its response to the pandemic.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Two men arrested for assault as extra patrols deployed in Guelph for St. Patrick's Day
Guelph police increased their patrol for St. Patrick's Day and arrested two men for assault in unrelated incidents.
Vancouver
-
Man pushed down the stairs at SkyTrain station, kicked in caught-on-camera attack: Vancouver police
More than two weeks after a man was randomly attacked at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say they're hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the caught-on-camera incident.
-
Thousands of dollars in drugs including fentanyl, meth seized by Okanagan police
More than $3,000 in fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs was seized and a man was arrested following a multi-week investigation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
Talks break off between employer, transit workers in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region
Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on eventual wage parity.
Edmonton
-
Alberta records deadliest year for drug overdoses in 2021
Alberta recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with more than 1,700 deaths in 2021.
-
Former Covenant Health employee pleads guilty to accessing health records illegally
A former Covenant Health employee in Vegreville, Alta., has admitted to accessing several people's health records without a work-related reason.
-
3 injured when driver slammed into Edmonton collision scene
Two drivers that stopped to exchange information after a fender bender in southeast Edmonton Friday morning were taken to hospital after a third vehicle slammed into the wreckage.
Windsor
-
Caesars Windsor reaches tentative deal with union: Unifor
The union representing employees at Caesars Windsor says they have reached a tentative deal.
-
Windsor could get new electric battery plant
An electric battery plant may be coming to Windsor.
-
Woman in 70s dies, 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 69 new high-risk cases and 28 hospitalizations on Friday.
Regina
-
Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police
The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. premier sees approval rating grow: poll
Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating climbed to 51 per cent in an Angus Reid poll released on Friday, a six per cent rise from a poll in January.
Ottawa
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
Ottawa police say a 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a city grader while cycling in the east end on Thursday.
-
Freedom Convoy protest cost city of Ottawa $36.6 million
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that occupied downtown Ottawa streets for more than three weeks cost the city of Ottawa and Ottawa police more than $36 million.
-
'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King makes brief court appearance
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headphones.
It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.