

CTV Montreal





Leaders from the world's seven wealthiest nations will be meeting in Quebec on June 8 and 9, and protesters say they plan to be there.

Security will be extremely tight for the summit at the Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie as police forces will turn the area into a fortress, out of reach for people without official business.

There will be a buffer zone for police and an area reserved for protesters.

Amnesty International and the League of Rights and Freedoms say they are concerned that the setup will once again lead to the use of excessive force by police.

Every G7 meeting draws protesters, some of whom inevitably clash with police.

The two human rights organizations say they will send 30 observers to the summit to watch how police do their work, to make sure there is no abuse.

At a G7 summit in Quebec City in 2001 police arrested nearly 500 people, most of whom were never charged.

"We've seen many many instances similar summits including G20 in Toronto where there have been a severe violation of human rights and where we've imprisoned innocent protesters so this is the main objective of the mission, it's to prevent any further abuse in the context of the G7," said Lysianne Roch of the League of Rights and Freedoms.

The RCMP and the Sureté du Quebec are going to set up a temporary jail in a town called Clerment, near La Malbaie.

Police will use the town's arena as their command centre and to house those arrested until they are processed.

Amnesty International and the League of Rights and Freedoms say they're extremely concerned about potential rights violations for detainees, under these conditions.